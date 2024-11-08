Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 13879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EBR

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 4.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBR. Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1,444.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 1,766,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after buying an additional 1,652,075 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 30.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 494,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 257,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 362,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 97,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

(Get Free Report)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.