Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CSTL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Castle Biosciences Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.12. The stock has a market cap of $919.69 million, a PE ratio of 166.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $85.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.55 million. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $210,081.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,857.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $210,081.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at $227,857.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $29,846.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,361.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,201 shares of company stock valued at $688,206 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 54.4% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

