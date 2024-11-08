Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSTL shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $33.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72. The company has a market cap of $919.69 million, a PE ratio of 166.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $35.84.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $85.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $124,708.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,569.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $124,708.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,569.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $210,081.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,857.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,201 shares of company stock worth $688,206 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1,889.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

