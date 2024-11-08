Cascades Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Cascades Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:CAS traded down C$0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching C$11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.55. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$8.83 and a 12 month high of C$15.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Cascades alerts:

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.17 billion. Cascades had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.2959309 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAS

Cascades Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.