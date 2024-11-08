Cascades Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
Cascades Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of TSE:CAS traded down C$0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching C$11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.55. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$8.83 and a 12 month high of C$15.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15.
Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.17 billion. Cascades had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.2959309 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.
