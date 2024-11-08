Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Capmk cut Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $69.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Amit Gupta sold 22,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $87,036.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,298.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott A. Hill acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $143,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Gupta sold 22,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $87,036.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,298.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,573 shares of company stock valued at $151,612 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 711.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 307,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,046,000 after acquiring an additional 57,805 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
