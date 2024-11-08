Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of VB traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.66. 191,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,369. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $180.92 and a 52-week high of $252.85. The company has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.67.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
