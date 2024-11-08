Capital Performance Advisors LLP Sells 519 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.05. The stock had a trading volume of 159,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,390. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.67 and a one year high of $101.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.41. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

