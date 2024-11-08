Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New Investment in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth $3,334,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 942.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on WING. Benchmark raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wingstop from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $490.00 to $468.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.74.

Shares of WING traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $336.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,196. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.76, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.76. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.01 and a 1-year high of $433.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.89.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

