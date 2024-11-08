Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,522 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $436,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Comcast by 111.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 53,442 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 28,198 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,686 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 611,965 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,529,000 after acquiring an additional 24,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Comcast by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,200,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $52,021,000 after acquiring an additional 192,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,241,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,642,432. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $170.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
