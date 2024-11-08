Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,522 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $436,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Comcast by 111.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 53,442 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 28,198 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,686 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 611,965 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,529,000 after acquiring an additional 24,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Comcast by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,200,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $52,021,000 after acquiring an additional 192,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,241,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,642,432. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $170.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.