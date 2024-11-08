Capital Performance Advisors LLP Lowers Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,601,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,781 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 16.7% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $54,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 109,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.92. 161,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,661. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.87. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

