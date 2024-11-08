Capital Performance Advisors LLP Invests $273,000 in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 1,505.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VST traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.99. 3,014,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,928,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.80 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.28. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $144.66.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

Vistra announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

