Capital Performance Advisors LLP Has $732,000 Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,760,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,471 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7,831.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,744,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,020 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,553,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,202,000 after purchasing an additional 207,282 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,475,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,954,000 after purchasing an additional 169,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,728,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,180,000 after purchasing an additional 59,930 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.09. 14,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,585. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $67.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

