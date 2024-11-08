Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Raised to C$192.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$188.00 to C$192.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTC.A. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$160.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$146.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$121.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$147.89.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock traded up C$1.61 on Friday, reaching C$154.27. 40,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,495. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$156.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$146.16. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$126.25 and a one year high of C$163.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of C$8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

