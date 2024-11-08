Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Price Target to $8.00

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HDSN. B. Riley lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HDSN

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $265.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.92 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 12.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 44,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 20.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 93,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.