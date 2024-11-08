Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.27), reports. Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of C$430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$400.60 million.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

TSE CFW opened at C$3.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$331.19 million, a PE ratio of 1.72, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.07. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of C$3.68 and a 52-week high of C$5.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity at Calfrac Well Services

In other news, Director Charles Pellerin bought 145,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.00 per share, with a total value of C$580,756.00. In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 63,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.85 per share, with a total value of C$244,860.00. Also, Director Charles Pellerin acquired 145,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.00 per share, with a total value of C$580,756.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 286,289 shares of company stock worth $1,121,984. Insiders own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

