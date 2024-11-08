Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 185.40 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 183.80 ($2.39), with a volume of 1208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.40 ($2.36).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.28) price target on shares of Cairn Homes in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Cairn Homes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRN

Cairn Homes Stock Performance

Cairn Homes Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 167.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 154.94. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,315.71 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a €0.04 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Cairn Homes’s payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

About Cairn Homes

(Get Free Report)

Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company engages in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.