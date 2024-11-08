BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target Raised to $106.00

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

BWXT stock traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $122.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $74.69 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.69.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 11,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,684,000 after buying an additional 827,523 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 1,121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 578,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,916,000 after buying an additional 530,749 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,381,000 after purchasing an additional 318,598 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,408,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 738,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,161,000 after acquiring an additional 203,067 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

