Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 5110359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $522.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.17.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.12 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 129.25% and a negative return on equity of 42.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry Robbins purchased 244,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $261,908.18. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,955,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,652,004.08. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 87.0% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Butterfly Network by 1,271.4% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 77,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71,773 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 81,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 645.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 75,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

