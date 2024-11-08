Burt Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,224 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 2,673 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,447 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.53. 1,915,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,254,214. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $189.23. The company has a market cap of $522.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Melius upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.52.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

