Burt Wealth Advisors Invests $720,000 in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 25,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

DBMF traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $27.21. The stock had a trading volume of 159,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,468. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.71. The company has a market cap of $950.45 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $30.63.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.2507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

