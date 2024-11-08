Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Issues Earnings Results

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Builders FirstSource updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $179.09 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.47.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

