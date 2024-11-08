Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BAM opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.55. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $57.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.69% and a return on equity of 91.12%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 134.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,552,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,823,000 after buying an additional 1,066,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,523,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,760,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,153,000 after purchasing an additional 186,765 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,867,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,400,000 after buying an additional 24,409 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 68.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,859,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

