Brokerages Set Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target at $369.11

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $369.11.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.
POOL stock opened at $371.28 on Friday. Pool has a twelve month low of $293.51 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
