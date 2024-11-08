Brokerages Set Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) PT at $73.63

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.38.

KRUS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $95.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,343.00 and a beta of 1.86. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $122.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average of $80.41.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $66.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 56,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 204,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth $521,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Free Report

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.