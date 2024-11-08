Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues Earnings Results

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY25 guidance to $8.35-8.66 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

BR stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.18. 427,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.59. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $175.21 and a 1-year high of $225.29.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,938,374.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 21,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $4,555,645.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 105,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,820.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,713 shares of company stock worth $27,967,456 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

