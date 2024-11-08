Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues Earnings Results

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY25 guidance to $8.35-8.66 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.43. 84,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $175.21 and a 52-week high of $226.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.83.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total value of $3,741,930.94. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,721,078.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total transaction of $3,741,930.94. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,721,078.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total transaction of $5,232,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,349 shares in the company, valued at $43,190,909.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,713 shares of company stock valued at $27,967,456 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

