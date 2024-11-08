Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.34, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $365.12 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 3.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Bristow Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Bristow Group stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $37.66. The company had a trading volume of 14,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,500. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.31. Bristow Group has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $2,962,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,285,697.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Bristow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

