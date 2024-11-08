Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.500-6.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0 billion-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion. Brink’s also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.50-6.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brink’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCO traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.68. 226,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,517. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $115.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average of $103.35.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.28). Brink’s had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 69.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Read More

