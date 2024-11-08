Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Lowered to C$285.00 at Raymond James

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$295.00 to C$285.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BYD. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$306.00 to C$280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$277.75.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Boyd Group Services stock traded down C$1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$218.41. 25,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,118. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$213.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$233.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.61. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$198.61 and a 52-week high of C$324.75. The firm has a market cap of C$4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.46). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 7.1452646 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boyd Group Services news, Senior Officer Jeff Murray acquired 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$223.12 per share, with a total value of C$101,742.72. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.