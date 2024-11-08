Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $5,400.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $4,800.00 to $5,400.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,590.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,749.83.

Get Booking alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Booking Price Performance

Booking Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,920.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4,199.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,914.68. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,998.52 and a 1-year high of $5,060.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $713,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Booking by 242.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 28,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,601,000 after purchasing an additional 20,208 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.