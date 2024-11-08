BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $115.00 and last traded at $114.53, with a volume of 3989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.99.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price target on BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.17.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $888.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.43 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 13.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.26%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.83, for a total transaction of $235,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,061.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 59.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in BOK Financial by 361.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in BOK Financial by 25.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

