Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.60.

BCC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boise Cascade from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,813,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,053 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,117,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,278,000 after acquiring an additional 579,759 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,957,000 after acquiring an additional 21,030 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,661,000 after purchasing an additional 120,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 293.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after buying an additional 176,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $140.85 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $154.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 8.22%.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

