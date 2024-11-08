BMO Capital Markets Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $690.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $570.00 to $690.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HUBS. Raymond James lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price (down from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.71.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE HUBS traded down $9.72 on Thursday, reaching $634.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,475. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1,192.09, a PEG ratio of 7,506.16 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $529.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.99.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,136 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total transaction of $597,354.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,695,632.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,009,441.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,673. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 3.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 13.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.