BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Century Aluminum stock opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.47. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.31. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $539.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Century Aluminum by 13,746.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 104.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 39.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 7,779.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

