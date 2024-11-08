Block (NYSE:SQ) Shares Down 7.3% – What’s Next?

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $69.03 and last traded at $69.78. Approximately 3,144,803 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 7,932,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.27.

A number of brokerages have commented on SQ. Oppenheimer started coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.95. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.48.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,715,608.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $539,404.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 580,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,572,170.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,715,608.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,932. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Block by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,083,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,709,000 after acquiring an additional 128,832 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Block by 13.9% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,670,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,672,000 after purchasing an additional 934,588 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Block by 2.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 541,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,163 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Block by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 115,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 453,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,446,000 after buying an additional 282,550 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

