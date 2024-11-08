Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $218,778.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,929,359.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $218,778.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,943 shares in the company, valued at $97,929,359.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,299.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,442,673 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $203.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.75 and a 200-day moving average of $170.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.56 and a 52-week high of $205.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

