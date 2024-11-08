Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 81,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,743,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 15,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $251.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $180.92 and a one year high of $252.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.67.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

