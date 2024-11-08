Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09, Zacks reports.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of BDTX stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,657. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $179.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.51. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $7.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BDTX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

