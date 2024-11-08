Biora Therapeutics (BIOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.85) per share for the quarter.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.50) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Biora Therapeutics to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Biora Therapeutics Stock Down 6.7 %

BIOR stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.27. Biora Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Biora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics in the United States. The company offers NaviCap, a targeted oral delivery platform for delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and BioJet, a systemic oral delivery platform designs to replace injection with needle-free, oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

