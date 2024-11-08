BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $0.40 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BIOLASE from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

BIOLASE Price Performance

BIOL stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $185,408.85, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 41.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,782.73%. The company had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of BIOLASE

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,248 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

