BILL (NYSE:BILL) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.650-1.830 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. BILL also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.65-1.83 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,704,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,446. BILL has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $87.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.43.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.27 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BILL will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BILL from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BILL from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on BILL from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BILL from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BILL from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte purchased 42,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $2,095,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,750.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $43,964.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at $375,639.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte bought 42,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,095,500.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,750.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 68,372 shares of company stock worth $3,404,826 and sold 3,808 shares worth $209,866. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

