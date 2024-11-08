BILL (NYSE:BILL) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.02% from the stock’s previous close.

BILL has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of BILL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

NYSE:BILL opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -98.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. BILL has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.05.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.27 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BILL will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte acquired 42,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,095,500.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,750.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte bought 42,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,095,500.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,750.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig bought 21,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,525.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,415.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 68,372 shares of company stock worth $3,404,826 and have sold 3,808 shares worth $209,866. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BILL by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in BILL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BILL by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in BILL by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in BILL by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

