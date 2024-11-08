Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.44 and traded as low as $8.21. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 15,335,101 shares traded.
Big Cypress Acquisition Trading Down 19.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44.
Big Cypress Acquisition Company Profile
Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.
