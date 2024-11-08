Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Now Covered by Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

BCAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Bicara Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:BCAX opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. Bicara Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $28.09.

In other Bicara Therapeutics news, major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 897,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,156,566. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,833,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,994,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,303,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,461,524. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 897,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,156,566. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicara Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bicara Therapeutics stock. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 562,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,324,000. Bicara Therapeutics makes up approximately 2.3% of First Turn Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Turn Management LLC owned about 1.09% of Bicara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

