Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BERY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.26. The company had a trading volume of 152,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average of $63.60. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $71.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

In other news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $981,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,889.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 52,412.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 41,930 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 149,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

