Bensler LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bensler LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,599,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $274.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $204.14 and a twelve month high of $275.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.03 and a 200 day moving average of $251.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

