Bensler LLC Purchases 70,012 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Bensler LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,012 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of Bensler LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bensler LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $22,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.76 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

