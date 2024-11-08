Bensler LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bensler LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,242 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.0% during the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Tesla by 3.2% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $1,007,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,442,856.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,164,540.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $1,007,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,442,856.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,797 shares of company stock worth $19,211,821. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tesla from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.03.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $296.91 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $953.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

