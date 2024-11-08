Bensler LLC Has $11.27 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bensler LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,895 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 1.4% of Bensler LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Netflix by 13.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,507 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Netflix Price Performance
Shares of Netflix stock opened at $796.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.68 and a twelve month high of $798.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $717.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $667.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $545.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.15.
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
