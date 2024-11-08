Bensler LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bensler LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bensler LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 118,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $513.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $483.00 and a 200-day moving average of $470.34. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $369.57 and a twelve month high of $514.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

